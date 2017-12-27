Personnel

New Piper Jaffray CEO joins board Jan. 1

Piper Jaffray Cos., Minneapolis, announced Chad Abraham will be appointed to the board of directors effective Jan. 1.

Earlier this month it was announced Abraham would officially succeed Andrew Duff as CEO on Jan. 1. Duff will remain chairman of the board.

Operations

ASV moving parts center to Grand Rapids

ASV Holdings Inc., Grand Rapids, Minn., announced it is moving its parts-distribution operations from Southhaven, Miss., to Grand Rapids.

ASV, a maker of compact track and skid steer loaders, will invest $686,000 in a 53,000-square-foot leased warehouse space. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is providing a $125,000 loan for the project. The move brings 13 jobs to the area with wages averaging $20.25 per hour.