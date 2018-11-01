Mergers and acquisitions

Heraeus Medical to add design capabilities

Heraeus Medical Components, a business unit of German-based Heraeus Holding GmbH, has agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies, St. Paul, and its subsidiary, PhysioTest.

Evergreen helps medical device companies develop a wide range of neuromodulation products and solutions, using their design, development and engineering capabilities. Evergreen has more than 20 employees. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.