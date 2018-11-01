Mergers and acquisitions
Heraeus Medical to add design capabilities
Heraeus Medical Components, a business unit of German-based Heraeus Holding GmbH, has agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies, St. Paul, and its subsidiary, PhysioTest.
Evergreen helps medical device companies develop a wide range of neuromodulation products and solutions, using their design, development and engineering capabilities. Evergreen has more than 20 employees. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16
Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing Wednesday of forcing a 16-year-old Polish model to touch his penis, subjecting her to years of harassment and emotional abuse and blocking her from a successful acting career as payback for refusing his advances.
National
Rare drop in NRA election spending as gun-limit groups rise
The National Rifle Association — long seen as a kingmaker in Republican politics — is taking a lower profile in this year's high-stakes midterm campaign, a sign of the shifting dynamics of the gun debate as the GOP fights to maintain its grip on Congress.
Business
Company news: Heraeus Medical to add design capabilities
Mergers and acquisitionsHeraeus Medical to add design capabilitiesHeraeus Medical Components, a business unit of German-based Heraeus Holding GmbH, has agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies,…
Variety
Groundskeeper accepts reduced $78 million Monsanto verdict
A Northern California groundskeeper said Wednesday that he will accept a judge's reduced verdict of $78 million against Monsanto after a jury found the company's weed killer caused his cancer.
Business
German company acquires St. Paul-based Evergreen Medical
Heraeus cited growth in neuromodulation as key in deal to pick up Evergreen Medical.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.