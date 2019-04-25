Three years and countless legal negotiations after his death, the Prince estate is coming alive with projects that will probably (mostly) excite fans.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new, and what’s expected soon, from his famously overstuffed vault.

A new album: “Originals” — a collection of his original versions of songs that he wrote for other artists — is being announced Thursday at the third annual Celebration at Paisley Park. The single-disc record will include Prince’s takes on the Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” the Time’s “Jungle Love,” Sheila E’s “The Glamorous Life,” Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Love,” Vanity 6’s “Sex Shooter,” Martika’s “Love … Thy Will Be Done” and the Family’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Due: June 7, Prince’s birthday, exclusively on Tidal. Available elsewhere on June 21.

His memoir: “The Beautiful Ones” will finally be published in the fall. Prince himself announced the project at a New York City news conference that included a half-hour performance in March 2016, weeks before his death. He collaborated with writer Dan Piepenbring of the Paris Review on some of the text. Random House raided Prince’s vault for personal photos as well as handwritten lyrics and the treatment he wrote for the movie “Purple Rain.” Due: Oct. 29.

“1999” reissue. Like the special edition of “Purple Rain” released last year, this 1982 double disc, featuring “Little Red Corvette” and “Delirious,” will receive a deluxe treatment with outtakes and alternate tracks. Due: During the holiday season.

“Ultimate Rave”: This triple-disc set packages two albums — 1999’s “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic” (featuring guests Chuck D, Eve, Gwen Stefani, Ani DiFranco and Sheryl Crow) and its 2001 remix “Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic” — plus a DVD of Prince’s 1999 pay-per-view New Year’s bash, “Rave Un2 the Year 2000,” with Morris Day & the Time, Maceo Parker, Larry Graham, George Clinton and Lenny Kravitz. Due: Friday.

Netflix documentary: “Selma” and “A Wrinkle in Time” filmmaker Ava DuVernay — whose documentary work includes “13th” and the hip-hop flick “This Is the Life” — was tapped by the Prince estate to direct an in-depth look at the Purple One as an artist. Rumor is Prince himself approached her about working together. Due: Unknown.

Apple Music documentary: A British film crew has been working on a documentary about Prince’s legendary First Avenue concert on Aug. 3, 1983, the night he not only debuted the songs for “Purple Rain” but recorded them for the film’s soundtrack. (Three tracks captured live are heard on the final album.) It was also the night 19-year-old Wendy Melvoin made her debut as the Revolution’s guitarist. Due: unknown.

“Musicology,” “3121” and “Planet Earth” reissues: These albums from the ’00s became available on vinyl for the first time in February.

Twitter: @JonBream @ChrisRstrib