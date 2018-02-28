Frozen Four tracker
With the NCAA Frozen Four at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center set for April 5 and 7, college hockey is heating up. Here's a look at four teams on the rise and four teams sinking:
Four rising
St. Cloud State: Tie and win over defending NCAA champ Denver gave Huskies the NCHC regular-season title.
Minnesota State Mankato: Mavericks tied and beat Bemidji State to secure MacNaughton Cup.
Cornell: ECAC champion still in line for a No. 1 NCAA seed.
Ohio State: Buckeyes are 3-1-1 in past five, giving up only six goals.
Four sinking
North Dakota: Overtime loss and at last-place Miami put Fighting Hawks at No. 14 in PairWise, right on the NCAA cut line. Now, they play No. 1 St. Cloud State.
Wisconsin: Badgers have lost four straight and five of six. They must win Big Ten tourney to make NCAA field.
Western Michigan: Broncos have lost seven of nine and have fallen below .500.
Gophers: After being embarrassed by a combined 10-3 in two losses at Penn State, Minnesota returns to State College for Big Ten quarterfinals.
Randy Johnson
