BOSTON — Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.
The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.
Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
College coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case
Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.
National
New Jersey takes big step toward legalizing recreational pot
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders said Tuesday they've agreed on legislation to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
TV & Media
NCAA tournament selection on CBS to show bracket 1st again
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
National
Officer on trial for Antwon Rose's death arrives at court
A white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black 17-year-old in western Pennsylvania last summer arrived at a Harrisburg courtroom Tuesday as jury selection gets underway.
National
Native American child welfare case heads to appeals court
A federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children is facing the most significant legal challenge since it was enacted more than 40 years ago.