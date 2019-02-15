No. 24 Maryland at No. 6 Michigan

10 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 9

The Big Ten title race is heating up. Michigan is tied for first place with Michigan State and Purdue, and Maryland is right behind. The Wolverines could be vulnerable after falling at Penn State on Tuesday.

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 5 Kentucky

6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Talk about a frontcourt battle worth salivating over: Tennessee All-America Grant Williams vs. Kentucky’s P.J. Washington and Reid Travis. The Volunteers have looked invincible at times in league play.

TRENDS TO WATCH

Trending up: Court storming. What makes a victory worthy of the home crowd rushing the floor after an upset? Does it have to be vs. a top-10 team? Does your team have to be unranked or really struggling? Penn State fans continued the court-storming trend this week after beating Michigan for the first time since 2013.

Trending down: Officiating. It’s not just about the controversial foul call on Amir Coffey that led to James Palmer Jr.’s free throws in the Gophers’ loss Wednesday at Nebraska. Michigan’s John Beilein was thrown out of a game arguing a call, which he says hasn’t happened since he started coaching 40 years ago.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Markus Howard, G, Marquette: If the National Player of the Year award went to the most explosive power conference scorer, Howard would win it hands down. He has scored 30-plus points in four of his past five games, including 38 vs. Villanova. He’s got Steph Curry-like range and is as crafty as it gets with the ball.