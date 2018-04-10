The unsolved murder case of Cold Spring Police Officer Thomas Decker had been left open for years after he was shot to death in a dark alley in the hope that new evidence might someday come to light.

That day never came, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has officially closed their investigation, said chief deputy Jon Lentz.

“The short answer is, it’s just time,” he said.

Eric J. Thomes, a 31-year-old man considered the main focus of the investigation, killed himself in 2013 just as authorities were trying to find him for a formal interview. Among the evidence leading to Thomes was the shotgun used to kill Decker. It was found on Thomes’ neighbor’s property.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said in 2013 that Thomes’ arrest was imminent when he committed suicide.

The investigation’s closure comes almost a year after Stearns County appointed Donald Gudmundson to serve out the remainder of retiring sheriff John Sanner’s term. It was Gudmundson who asked for a review of the Decker case, and Lentz’s findings lead Gudmundson on April 6 to close the investigation.

File photo of Eric Joseph Thomes provided by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Decker, a father of four and a 10-year police veteran, was shot twice Nov. 29, 2012, in the alley behind Winner’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cold Spring, a town of about 4,000 some 65 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. He was about to conduct a welfare check on a man who lived in an apartment above the bar.

That man, Ryan Larson, was arrested, but was released from jail days later for lack of evidence. He filed a defamation lawsuit against several media outlets. In 2016, a jury found that the reporting was defamatory but accurate, and awarded him no damages.