Calling all coaches

All 124 Class 4A boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches — 62 each — were contacted by phone or e-mail seeking input on the format of the state tournament. Their response was as follows:

Boys Girls

Switch to an NCAA 64-team bracket (seeding all teams) 46 51

Remain status quo (section champions reach state tournament) 11 8

Sweet 16 format (top 2 teams in each section) or 32-team class 2 1

Undecided 3 2