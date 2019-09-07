Because of injuries and key relievers being unavailable, September callups played a role early and often for the Twins on Friday night.

Some worked out, but others didn't, most notably in the 11th inning, when Cleveland scored four runs with two out to beat the Twins in the first game of a critical three-game series at Target Field.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in much-hyped Brusdar Graterol with a runner on third and two outs in the 11th inning. But the righthander failed to retire a batter in his Target Field debut. He fell behind pinch hitter Greg Allen before intentionally walking him. Then Roberto Perez hit a 96-mile-per-hour fastball to right for a go-ahead RBI single. Pinch hitter Mike Freeman was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Francisco Lindor hit a rocket that deflected off Miguel Sano for a run-scoring infield single.

Trevor Hildenberger — on the mound for the Twins for the first time since May — entered but gave up a two-run single to Oscar Mercado. After going 8-2 on their recently completed road trip, the Twins stumbled in the opening game of their homestand and allowed Cleveland to pull back within 5½ games of them for the AL Central lead.

"Didn't figure out a way to get it done tonight," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Our guys battled really hard and played pretty well for most of the game. Pushing a run or two more across the board would have helped."

The Twins not only lost the game, but they lost two players to injury. Nelson Cruz left because of a sore left wrist, the same wrist he injured in the previous series opener against Cleveland. That came after right fielder Jake Cave left because of left groin tightness as he ran down to first on a single. Both players were listed as day-to-day.

Cleveland's Oscar Mercado slides safely into home to score on a sacrifice fly by Yasiel Puig against the Twins to tie the score during the eighth inning

"Jake had mild discomfort. He didn't really push himself on that play," Baldelli said, adding, "Nellie was still talking about staying in the game and playing, but after looking uncomfortable, we didn't want to send him out there to hit."

The Twins led 2-1 into the eighth inning when Mercado sent high fly ball to right field off Sergio Romo. The Twins had their outfield defense swung around for the righthanded hitter to pull. LaMonte Wade Jr. — who came in for Cave — tried to run down the ball, but his diving attempt was short, the ball fell in and Mercado legged out a triple. Two batters later, Puig lofted a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Mercado with the run.

The loss spoiled another strong start for Michael Pineda, who held Cleveland to one run over six innings on four hits and two walks while striking a season-high 10.

Pineda has been the Twins' best starter the past few weeks. With Friday's outing, he has a 2.96 ERA over his past 14 starts. His slider and fastball were effective vs. the Indians, as Pineda got 16 swings-and-misses from those two pitches.

"Mike was great again," Baldelli said.

"Top to bottom, it was just another really good start for him. ... This run of starts has just been fantastic. To call it consistent just doesn't give him enough credit."

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead when Francisco Lindor got a fastball on the inner half of the plate and sent it 433 feet to right.

The Twins having a tough time cracking Indians righthander Adam Plutko, finally came through in the fourth inning when they got a two-out RBI double by C.J. Cron after getting singles from Cruz and Luis Arraez.

The Twins started the fifth with singles from Cave, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco to take a 2-1 lead. But Cruz followed with a double-play grounder — his fourth over the past three games — and the Twins never scored again.