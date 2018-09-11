Clean energy” advocates produced a study this summer that showed Minnesota energy-efficiency and renewable industries are growing jobs faster than the overall economy.

They also have advice for the state’s gubernatorial candidates.

Advanced Energy Economy and The American Wind Energy Association want the next governor to adapt several policies that will “take advantage of the economic development potential provided by advanced energy technologies and services.”

The August report said efficiency, renewables and advanced electric-grid technology employ 59,000 people, grew 2.6 percent last year and are projected to grow by 4.6 percent in the next.

Meanwhile, a coalition of wind, solar and energy-storage industries and local business leaders, including Mortenson Construction, will hold a news conference today (Tuesday) to discuss industry growth and potential. They say that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that solar-and-wind turbine-installation jobs will be the fastest growing categories over the next several years. And a recent McKnight Foundation survey found Minnesota could create an additional 44,000 jobs in wind-and-solar industries by 2050.

Advanced Energy and Wind Energy are urging the next governor to work with the legislature next year to:

* Increase the state’s “renewable energy standard to provide market certainty for utilities and investors looking to build an energy economy that emphasizes low-cost, advanced technologies.

*Improve access to and procurement of renewable energy, noting that 71 of the Fortune 100 companies have set renewable energy or sustainability targets, as well as nearly half the Fortune 500.

* Improve and Expand Demand-Side Management Throughout Minnesota, which has been recognized as one of the top states in the country for energy efficiency.

* Modernize the electricity system to focus on consumer needs amid new technologies, and the need to replace aging infrastructure grid modernization.

* Enhance Minnesota’s Attractiveness for Energy Storage Development..

* Electrify the transportation sector. Electric-powered vehicles are charged at night, when other demand is low, but wind power is at a high level.

This morning’s event in St. Paul is coordinated by Wind on the Wires, a coalition of business, environmental, clean-energy and other organizations advancing wind energy. More info: www.windonthewires.org or www.cleanenergyeconomymn.org.

