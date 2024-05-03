Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 84 cents to $78.11 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 71 cents to $82.96 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $1 to $2,308.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 14 cents to $26.69 per ounce, and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.56 per pound.
The dollar fell to 152.94 yen from 153.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0768 from $1.0730.
Business
Democratic officials criticize Meta ad policy, saying it amplifies lies about 2020 election
Several Democrats serving as their state's top election officials have sent a letter to the parent company of Facebook, asking it to stop allowing ads that claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Business
Three groups are suing New Jersey to block an offshore wind farm
Three anti-wind power groups are suing New Jersey to overturn a key environmental approval for a wind energy farm planned off the coast of Long Beach Island.
Business
French cyberwarriors ready to test their defense against hackers and malware during the Olympics
Just like the Olympic athletes, the cyberwarriors that will be crucial for the success of the Paris Games are deep into training for the big event.
Business
U.S. Bancorp names Gunjan Kedia new president
Kedia, whose previous title was vice chair of wealth, corporate, commercial and institutional banking, takes the role previously held by chief executive and chairman Andrew Cecere.