Classes and campus activities will resume Wednesday at St. Catherine University in St. Paul as police continue to search for a suspect who shot a security guard Tuesday night.

College officials issued an "all clear" shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after the guard was shot in a wooded area of the west side of the campus on the 2000 block of Randolph Avenue. The guard was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical critical injuries, St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Police conducted a building-by-building search and advised people to stay indoors as they unsuccessfully searched for the shooter. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Events unfolded around 9:30 p.m. when the guard encountered someone and told that person he or she was not supposed to be there. The shooter fired and struck the security guard in the shoulder, police said.

Police have not released information about the suspect, but the shooter is believed to be a man in a black sweatshirt with the word "Navy" on it, according to an audio recording posted on the Police Clips website.

The campus was immediately placed in a lock down for more than four hours until early Wednesday.

"All university buildings, including residence halls, have been checked by St. Paul Police/St. Catherine Public Safety Officers, and the all clear has been given. Students who may be off campus or on-campus in another building are now free to return to their residence hall," a statement on the school's website said.

While the college will follow a normal schedule Wednesday, "as always, we are confident that students, faculty and staff will use their best judgment on if and how they need accommodation based on their personal situations and experiences of our campus security events of Tuesday," a message on the school's Facebook page said.

Anybody with information about the shooting can call 651-690-8888.