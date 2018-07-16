Police arrested St. Paul City Council candidate David Martinez Monday, after he posted a seminude photo of his estranged wife on his campaign website.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after Martinez, 38, was arrested at George Latimer Central Library, cited for disorderly conduct and banned from the library system for a month, then a day later banned from Target Field for a year.

According to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster, Martinez was arrested without incident at 7:30 a.m. Monday in downtown St. Paul, for probable cause nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. He had not yet been booked into jail or charged as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Martinez posted the photo of his wife, as well as a link to a restraining order she filed against him, over the weekend. His campaign website has since been taken down.

The post sparked a call for Martinez to drop out of the council race from Mayor Melvin Carter, who said Martinez's behavior "has no place in our city."

"I wish the best to his family and our entire community as we heal from the harm his acts have caused," Carter said in a statement Saturday. "He should drop out of the City Council race immediately."

Martinez, who works as a project manager for the state, is running against Mitra Jalali Nelson and Shirley Erstad for the open Fourth Ward City Council seat previously occupied by former City Council President Russ Stark, who left the council to join Carter's staff. Carter has endorsed Nelson for the Fourth Ward seat.

Martinez did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

On Sunday, Erstad said on her campaign website that she supports Carter's position and that Martinez's conduct disqualifies him from holding public office.

"As a woman and mother of three daughters, I am all too aware of the repercussions of sexual exploitation and violence against women and the consequences when good people stand by and say nothing," Erstad said in the statement.

Nelson echoed the call for Martinez to resign in a statement Monday, saying his actions "violate our most deeply-held values about basic human respect."

"It also follows a string of public incidents involving Mr. Martinez in which his combative behavior resulted in him being ejected from two different public spaces," Nelson said. "This pattern of behavior calls into serious question his judgment and ability to serve in public office at this time."

According to the restraining order Martinez posted on his website, he allegedly assaulted his wife on July 4, the day before his arrest at the Central Library.

In the restraining order, Martinez's wife said he has suffered from depression in the past, and that his behavior has escalated in recent weeks. She said Martinez physically assaulted her in their basement laundry room while their children were upstairs.

She called police, who let her back inside the house so she could take their children and some personal items. They spent the next several days at a relative's home.

"I have grown increasingly fearful and concerned about David's behavior and am scared for me and our children," she said. "He has become more erratic, verbally abusive and confrontational. I would describe his behavior as 'unhinged.'"

Staff writers Erin Adler and Josephine Marcotty contributed to this report.