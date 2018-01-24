After 10 years in office, Russ Stark is leaving the St. Paul City Council to work as Mayor Melvin Carter's top environmental official.

Stark, who stepped down as council president in December after three years in the role, will serve as chief resilience officer in the mayor's office. An interim council member will fill his seat until August, when the city will hold a special election in tandem with the primary election.

Amy Brendmoen, who replaced Stark as council president, said the resilience officer position — which focuses on preparing the city for climate change — is Stark's "dream job."

"We're really happy for Russ," Brendmoen said. "This really puts a fine point on the work he wants to do."

When Stark announced he was stepping down as council president, he said he wanted to focus on big projects, from raising the citywide minimum wage to improving bicycle and pedestrian safety. He did not indicate any plans to leave the council.

As council president, Stark worked closely with former Mayor Chris Coleman's administration, discussing ideas with them before they reached the rest of the council.

By giving up the position, Stark also gave up an opportunity to work closely with Carter, whom he campaigned for during the 2017 mayor's race. But in December, Stark said he saw his choice to leave the council president job as a "win, win, win."

"My relationship with the incoming administration is going to be strong, one way or the other," he said.

Before being elected to the council in 2007, Stark worked on transit, bicycling and pedestrian issues for the nonprofit University UNITED and the Midway Transportation Management Organization. With his experience in environmental advocacy as well as on the council, Stark said the chief resilience officer job "seemed like a really great fit."

Cities around the world employ resilience officers as part of the Rockefeller Foundation's "100 Resilient Cities" project. Though St. Paul isn't one of those, Stark said he hopes to collaborate with his peers in other cities — including Minneapolis, which hired former legislator Kate Knuth for the job in June.

St. Paul aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Under Coleman, the city added bike trails and light rail, updated its recycling program and partnered with Xcel Energy to collect energy usage data and make buildings more energy-efficient. Stark said he plans to build on these sustainability measures and incorporate work on transit and transportation.

Stark's salary will be $105,000, according to Liz Xiong, Carter's press secretary. Council members earn about $60,000.

Stark represents St. Paul's Fourth Ward, which includes Hamline-Midway, Merriam Park, Saint Anthony Park and parts of the Mac-Groveland and Como neighborhoods. He'll begin his new job in mid-February.

Carter announces other new hires

Carter's office announced Stark's hiring in a release announcing several cabinet picks. Stark will likely work most closely with chief equity officer Toni Newborn and chief innovation officer Tarek Tomes.

"To build a city that works for all of us, we need fundamental change at the structural level of government," Carter said in a statement. "The creation of these new chief officer positions around our core values of equity, innovation and resilience will transform the way City Hall serves St. Paul residents."

Newborn's salary will be $124,000 and Tomes' will be $156,000, according to Xiong.

Other hires announced Wednesday include Naomi Alemseged as constituent outreach coordinator, Kaohly Her as policy director, Peter Leggett as director of communications and marketing and Noel Nix as deputy director of intergovernmental relations and community engagement. Nix is currently the assistant to Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, the mayor's mother.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.