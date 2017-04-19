More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Storied St. Louis Park treehouse now a pile of wood for sale
An April snowstorm three years ago began the demise of the seven-tier treehouse.
Local
Serial rapist expected to testify Wednesday in his petition for release from custody
MSOP staff testified Tuesday that he had turned into a model client.
Stage & Arts
Burnsville venue drops play by biracial writer over 'Mulatto' in title
The Chameleon Theatre Circle calls the actions of city-owned Ames Center censorship.
East Metro
Woodbury archery range closes after arrows purposely shot into nearby nursery fields
The city doesn't believe the archers knew they were endangering anyone.
West Metro
Edina hears debate on upping the age for legal tobacco sales
Proposal would make city first in state to restrict tobacco sales to those 21 and older.