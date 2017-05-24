The curtain fell on the Ringling Bros. circus, but for Cirque du Soleil, the show must go on. The 33-year-old circus company continues to reinvent itself, this time taking its display of human virtuosity and dazzling choreography to the ice.

“Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience” is coming to Target Center in Minneapolis Nov. 9-12.

The show will “explore the artistic attributes of ice for the very first time,” according to a news release. The performers will combine skating and sliding, and their usual acrobatics in the show.

“Ice provides us with an entirely new field of play which also comes with a set of creative challenges,” said Yasmine Khalil, executive producer of Crystal. “Our goal is to continuously surprise audiences by showcasing all the incredible possibilities on ice.”

Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original production since 1984.

Cirque Club members can purchase tickets online starting today at 10 a.m. General public on-sale begins on June 2 at 10 a.m., www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.