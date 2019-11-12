Cinematic poetry in motion & relationships

An evening of dance, both live and on film, makes up Christopher Watson Dance Company’s upcoming production “Gravity.” The cinematic works include two pieces inspired by St. Paul poet Su Love: “between us a fault line,” by choreographer Watson, and “Life Drawings” by Becky Heist. Other choreographers featured in the show are Sarah Hauss, Sarah LaRose-Holland and Jennifer Mack, whose works are performed with an intergenerational company of 15 dancers, mining themes of relationships and resilience, as well as aging. Musical selections run the gamut from the classical to the experimental electronic sounds of Berlin-based composer Nils Frahm. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., JSB Tek Box, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $20, thecowlescenter.org.)