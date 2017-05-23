As they say, Chris Blue blew them away.

The 27-year-old worship leader from Knoxville was named the winner Tuesday on the 12th season of NBC’s “The Voice.” Jesse Larson of Brooklyn Park finished fourth.

Blue closed the show with a version of his new single, “Money On You,” a dance-pop tune that would make Usher or Bruno Mars proud.

“The Voice” made viewers wait two hours — two hours! — to find out the winner. They filled the time with a parade of stars — from Usher and Gladys Knight to Little Big Town and Luis Fonsi — singing with contestants from this year’s competition.

“It’s the biggest, most star-studded night,” boasted host Carson Daly. “Unlike any other finale we’ve had. Incredible collaborating.”

Viewers want to see who the winner is. Instead, “The Voice” trotted out some of this season’s rejects such as Brennley Brown, performing with Rascal Flatts, and Mark Isaiah doing “Despacito,” America’s current No. 1 song, with Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Some other stars, including Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, did solo versions of their current singles.

At least the four finalists got to show off their voices while their stomachs were probably churning in anticipation of the crowning moment.

After “The Voice” coach Adam Levine called the Twin Cities’ own Larson “the white CeeLo Green,” Larson got to duet with Green, who is black and of similar short and stocky build, on Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic ­“Shining Star.”

Green dazzled in a white fringed outfit while Larson sparkled in a black sport coat with sequins and gold lapels. And there was a neon sculpture of Larson’s distinctive visage — bald, bearded and bespectacled — hanging in the background. Pretty fancy for a former manager of an auto-parts store from Anoka.

Blue teamed up with Usher for a stirring, slightly churchy reading of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” an acknowledgment of the tragic killings this week at Ariana Grande’s concert in England.

Other fillers included “comedy” bits with some of “The Voice” coaches. Regular viewers know that country superstar Blake Shelton is an Okie who dates fellow coach Gwen Stefani, a pop princess who is the epitome of a California girl. So, of course, the bit was about the always-silly Shelton going Hollywood, doing yoga, slurping kale shakes and putting cucumbers on his eyes. Who writes this stuff?

Before landing on “The Voice,” Larson, 35, was best known as the guitarist in the funk band MPLS. In 2015, Prince recruited Larson to be a guitarist in the band of his protégé, Judith Hill, a former “The Voice” contestant.