Chlorpyrifos is the most commonly used insecticide among Minnesota farmers, who used almost a million pounds of it last year.
The chemical has been of increasing concern to environmental and health officials in Minnesota. It’s being detected in an ever-growing number of lakes and streams.
And last year, after rural community groups raised concerns, the Minnesota Department of Health decided to include it in a study measuring contaminant levels in some 200 children.
JOSEPHINE MARCOTTY
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Local
Big Minnesota pork producer 'surprised' by immigration raids
Christensen Farms says third-party vendor may have hired illegal workers.
Variety
Spa and beauty industry campaign hopes to fill 30,000 jobs
The spa and beauty industry is growing so fast that 30,000 jobs are going unfilled. A "Get Your Dream Job" campaign is aiming to change that.
Business
Two years after sale to HNA, Radisson changing hands again
Little immediate impact is expected from the sale of the hotel company to Shanghai-based Jin Jiang.
National
Court orders ban on harmful pesticide widely used in Minn., says EPA violated law
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a widely used pesticide on the market despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure can harm babies' brains.
Business
Chlorpyrifos in Minnesota
Chlorpyrifos is the most commonly used insecticide among Minnesota farmers, who used almost a million pounds of it last year. The chemical has been of…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.