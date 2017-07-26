Chisago County authorities are still searching for a man who disappeared while kayaking on the St. Croix River more than two weeks ago.

Vue Her, 49, has been missing since July 12, when the sheriff’s office received a report of a kayak discovered north of Rock Island on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. A tackle box and keys to a vehicle were inside. Deputies found Her’s vehicle at Interstate Park in Taylors Falls, but there was no sign of him. His family then filed a missing person’s report with the Oakdale Police Department.

The following day, police searched the area by boat, ground and air from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with no results.

Her is described as an Asian male, 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a brown and gray polo shirt and bluejeans. He has black haircut short on the sides and longer on top. Police are also searching for two fishing poles Her had when he vanished — one pink, the other green. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office at 651 257-4100.