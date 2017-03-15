Three months after denying a group of Bosnian Muslims the right to establish a cemetery in their county, Chisago County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to reverse themselves and grant the group a permit to proceed.

The board took the 4-0 vote during a relatively brief meeting that was called after learning the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an investigation of the north metro county for religious discrimination.

Litigation also had been threatened by the Islamic Community of Bosniaks of Minnesota, a group of Minneapolis Muslims who have been seeking affordable land in a suburban county to bury their dead.

An attorney enlisted on behalf of the county warned commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that it was a case that would cost the county a fortune to contest, require significant staff time and in the end almost certainly lose.

The Chisago board voted 3-2 in December to deny the group’s request for a permit, even though the county’s planning commission had recommended the project and the county’s staff backed it.

Opposition to the cemetery took varying forms, including complaints from neighbors that the Muslim tradition of burying bodies without caskets would pollute drinking water. But these days so-called “green burials” are in vogue in lots of places.

About a year ago in Dakota County, a judge ruled that Castle Rock Township’s attempt to block such a cemetery was “arbitrary and capricious,” and allowed it.

The proposed cemetery site is south of Chisago City, in a rural township just north of the Washington County line.