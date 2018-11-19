Chipotle on Monday offered a manager her job back after she was fired for not serving five black men last week, an incident captured in a video that went viral.

In a statement, Chipotle said it spent several days reviewing the available evidence.

“While our normal protocol was not followed serving these customers, we publicly apologize to our manager for being put in this position,” the statement said. “We will work to continue to ensure that we support a respectful workplace for our employees and our customers alike.”

In the video, Masud Ali, 21, says the way he and friends were treated on Thursday night at the eatery on Grand Avenue eatery was racial stereo­typing.

At the beginning of the video, a Chipotle staff member can be heard telling the men: “You gotta pay because you never have money when you come in here.”

The men could be heard shouting at the workers and a customer who had just received his meal. Police were called to the restaurant.

In several other tweets, apparently posted by Ali between 2014 and 2016, he repeatedly joked about dining and dashing from Chipotle and other restaurants. Those tweets have since been deleted.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora