Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that Chinese billionaire Richard Liu will not be charged with raping a student at the University of Minnesota.

The 21-year-old Chinese student said that she was sexual assaulted by Liu in her apartment near the University campus on the night of Aug. 30-31.She alleged that Liu and other Chinese executives got her drunk at an Uptown restaurant.

Freeman said after a thorough investigation by Minneapolis police “and a meticulous review by four senior, sexual assault prosecutors, it was determined there were profound evidentiary problems which would have made it highly unlikely that any criminal charge could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Liu is the founder of JD.com, a Chinese internet company similar to Amazon and is one of the most prominent businessmen in Asia. He was studying at the university for a doctorate at the Carlson School of Management in a specialized program for the business elite of China. The student, who has not been identified, had been assigned as a volunteer to help the executives during the week in which Liu and other Chinese executives were in residency in Minneapolis.

Twitter: @randyfurst