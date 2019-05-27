ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 4-year-old child with autism has been rescued from the Zumbro River in Rochester.
Olmsted County sheriff's officials received a call about 3 p.m. Sunday from someone along a bike trail who spotted a child in the river. Shortly after the call, police got a call from the father of the child who said his son was missing near Soldiers Field Park.
The Post-Bulletin reports officers found the child floating in the water and directed firefighters to the boy's location. The boy was conscious and alert when they reached him. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys for evaluation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Missing child with autism rescued from Zumbro River in Rochester
A 4-year-old child with autism has been rescued from the Zumbro River in Rochester.
Variety
Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
E-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.
Variety
JFK's legacy re-examined as 2 Kennedy milestones are marked
The National Park Service is marking two Kennedy milestones this week.
Books
Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78
Presidential biographer Edmund Morris, best known for writing a book about the life of Ronald Reagan in 1999, has died. He was 78.
National
In some Democrat-led states, lawmakers differ on abortion
A bill seeking to preserve abortion protections in state law fails to pass a key committee. Lawmakers cite God, church and faith in proclaiming their opposition to it. Abortion-rights groups protest outside a gathering of lawmakers.