A proposal to build a psychiatric treatment center in Forest Lake for children and teenagers suffering from mental illness was rejected by city officials late Monday, dealing a setback to state efforts to expand mental health programs in the community.

The Hills Youth and Family Services, a Duluth-based nonprofit, had planned to build a 60-bed residential treatment center on the site of a family-run horse farm about 30 miles north of Minneapolis. The proposed facility, known as Cambria Hills, would have treated children, ages 7 to 17, with neurological conditions such as autism and mood disorders such as depression and anxiety but whose psychiatric problems are not serious enough to require hospitalization.

The $20 million project was hailed by mental health advocates, state officials and many nearby residents, who packed a City Council hearing Monday to voice their support. One after another, parents with children and adolescents with mental illnesses rose to the microphone and spoke of the urgent need for more treatment options. Several mothers sobbed as they described their difficulties accessing mental health care.

Shaking with emotion, Barbara Herzog of nearby Columbus, pleaded with council members to approve the project, while holding up a portrait of her youngest son, Jacob, who took his life by suicide. "I don't want any other families to go through what we went through," she said. "It hurts."

Yet their emotional testimony was not enough to overcome opposition from Forest Lake Mayor Ben Winnick and several other council members, who cited concerns about suitability and neighborhood safety. On Monday night, the council voted 3-2 to reject the project, following nearly two hours of emotional testimony.

The decision underscores the challenges of locating mental health programs in local communities. Even a popular project such as Cambria Hills can face regulatory hurdles and resistance from local officials. These challenges are likely to intensify as state and local agencies move to expand efforts to treat more people in community settings, rather than institutions.

The developer's rendering of a proposed 60-bed mental health treatment center for children and adolescents in Forest Lake.

The proposed facility in Forest Lake appeared to enjoy unusual public support. A recent online poll found that 85 percent of residents supported the project. On two occasions, the city's planning commission unanimously approved a change to the city's zoning rules to allow the project to proceed. It even had the support of some business owners, who expressed hope that the facility's 150 new jobs would stimulate the local economy.

On the eve of the vote, Acting Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson weighed in on the proposal, urging the council in a letter to consider the impact of a "No" vote on children waiting to get mental health services. "One can only imagine the burden on families and the pain caused to parents to have to travel great distances just to visit their sick child," Johnson wrote.

In 2016 and 2017, 20 percent of Minnesota children needing residential psychiatric treatment had to go out of state to get care. Statewide, nearly 300 children go out of state every year to receive residential psychiatric treatment, according to an analysis of state records by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Minnesota.

When the council members voiced their final votes on Monday night, indicating opposition, the small crowd at the Forest Lake City Hall erupted in boos and yells of, "Shame on you!"

"This vote was the opposite of courageous," said a visibly angry Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI of Minnesota, who spoke at the hearing. "This project had immense neighborhood support."