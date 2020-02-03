THE 50-YEAR ITCH
Longest droughts between Super Bowl wins (year of game listed):
Team Yrs. Period
Chiefs 50 1970-2020
Colts 36 1971-2007
Packers 29 1968-1997
Steelers 26 1980-2006
