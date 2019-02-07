A day after learning it’d be without captain Mikko Koivu for the rest of the season, the Wild reconvened at Xcel Energy Center Thursday and the group that took to the ice to prepare for its evening matchup with the Oilers is the one that will be counted on — at least initially — to fill Koivu’s void since General Manager Paul Fenton isn’t looking for immediate help in the trade market.

“I’m anxious to see how we play tonight,” Fenton said. “We’ve added some pieces. We’ve made some changes to our team. Let’s see how we play for the next little bit.”

Charlie Coyle will remain at wing instead of shifting to center tonight. Eric Staal, Victor Rask, Joel Eriksson Ek and Eric Fehr will be the centers.

Koivu is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee, injuries he suffered Tuesday in the 5-4 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres after colliding with winger Tage Thompson.

“Very professional. Very straightforward. Disappointed, for sure,” Fenton said of Koivu’s reaction to the diagnosis. “Disappointed for himself and disappointed for the team because he knows him being the leader is being the guy we lean on so much in so many different situations.”

The Wild recalled Eriksson Ek from the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and he’ll jump into a top-nine role — an opportunity the team hopes Eriksson Ek seizes. Fenton also mentioned Rask, who was acquired last month to improve the Wild’s depth at center, as someone who can help on the defensive side of the puck — which was Koivu’s specialty.

“I’m confident,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “[Eriksson] Ek was playing really good when he got sent down, and Victor was brought in as this situation type thing. Eric Fehr’s back, and Eric Staal’s back, so I think we’re OK. We’re going to miss him; don’t get me wrong. I love Mikko to death, and he’s a great captain and leader and everything. But we’ve got to move on.”

Wild projected lineup

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Zach Parise-Victor Rask-Charlie Coyle

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Kyle Rau-Eric Fehr-Marcus Foligno

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Greg Pateryn

Nick Seeler-Anthony Bitetto

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers

1-1: The Wild’s record this season against the Oilers.

10: Goals scored by Edmonton in those two games.

0-1-2: How the Wild has fared since returning from an eight-day break.

35: Goals by Wild defensemen — most in the NHL.

13: Points for defenseman Jared Spurgeon in his last 15 games.

About the Oilers

Despite going 5-13-2 since mid-December, Edmonton is just three points back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Oilers are winless in their last six, pocketing just two points in that span from overtime losses. They’re coming off a 6-2 setback to the Blackhawks Tuesday in which the team surrendered five third-period goals to Chicago. Captain Connor McDavid owns 78 points from 31 goals and 47 assists. He has points in 16 of his last 18 games, racking up 29 in that span.