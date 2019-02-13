Prosecutors have been given additional time to file charges against two men jailed on suspicion of murder in Minneapolis, one suspected of fatally shooting a woman and her mother this past weekend, and the other in connection with the stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in 1993.

Both men were arrested Monday and would have been released from jail had the County Attorney's Office failed to charge them by noon Wednesday.

Late Saturday, Eileen Mark, 67, and daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer, 42, were shot in Mark's apartment complex late Saturday near the St. Anthony Main district. A 46-year-old man who lived in the same complex was arrested Monday night at a nearby liquor store.

In June 1993, Jeanne Ann "Jeanie" Childs, 35, was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of her apartment in the 3100 block of Pillsbury Avenue. DNA evidence led authorities to a 52-year-old man from Isanti, Minn. He was arrested Monday near St. Cloud in Waite Park.

"With the extensions" granted by the court, a statement from the County Attorney's Office read, "prosecutors have until noon Thursday to make a decision on whether to bring charges against" the suspects.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs

In the 1993 case, advances in DNA testing prompted authorities in 2015 to take another look at the case. Samples of an unknown DNA profile found at the scene were shipped to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a private DNA company, police said.

Detectives ran the sample through an online genealogy website, relying on a process that countless others have used to find long-lost relatives and map out their family trees. In recent years, this law enforcement tactic has been used in other parts of the country to solve years-old cases.

In the two killings this past weekend, no motive has been offered. A check of the suspect's criminal history turned up only traffic violations.