Authorities on Monday released the identities of two women who were shot to death at an apartment complex near the St. Anthony Main area in Minneapolis.

Eileen Mark, 67, was shot in the chest Saturday night at her apartment in the Holmes Park Village complex in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mark’s daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer, 42, of Coon Rapids, was shot in the head and neck, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. Angerhofer was visiting her mother, neighbors said. They had earlier identified the two.

Police have not announced any arrests, nor have they addressed a motive for the killings in a part of the city where gunfire is rare.

The seven-story housing complex with several dozen apartments and a handful of townhouses serves low-income tenants who are elderly or disabled. It is near Holmes Park, an elementary school, a church and a sports bar.

Two women were fatally shot in this apartment complex near University and Central in Minneapolis.

