Police said Sunday they remain in pursuit of whoever fatally shot two women in an apartment complex in southeast Minneapolis.

While police have yet to disclose a motive for the killings about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Holmes Park Village in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE., they quickly determined this was not a murder-suicide, said department spokesman John Elder.

The identities of the women and their ages have yet to be released.

The seven-story housing complex with several dozen apartments and a handful of townhouses serves low-income tenants who are elderly or disabled. It is near Holmes Park, an elementary school, a church and a sports bar, where gunfire is a rare occurrence.

No arrests have been made, Elder said, adding that “the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.”

In the meantime, he said, detectives and officers were “talking to a boatload of people who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Electronic tips may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.