Police on Monday night arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the killings of his neighbor and her daughter in a Minneapolis apartment last weekend.

Jail records show that the 46-year-old man was booked into the county jail about 9:30 p.m., where he remained on Tuesday morning, pending murder charges. He is suspected of shooting Eileen Mark, 67, in the chest Saturday night at her apartment in the Holmes Park Village complex in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE., as well as Mark’s daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer, 42, of Coon Rapids, who was shot in the head and neck. Both women were found dead by officers after neighbors reported hearing gunshots late Saturday.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the suspect was arrested Monday evening just blocks from the apartment while he was walking near the intersection of East Hennepin and NE. University avenues. He was interviewed and booked into the Hennepin County jail. Charges are expected Wednesday. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

No motive has been offered for the killings; the suspect is a neighbor of the victims in the building but there was no other relationship, Elder said. Although it’s unclear when he was identified as a potential suspect, he never attempted to flee the area. Surveillance video was critical to the investigation, Elder added.

“What it helped us do is to know who came in and who left the building at a pretty substantial amount time on either side of the murders,” he said.

The complex includes several dozen apartments and a handful of townhouses and serves low-income tenants who are elderly or disabled.

A check of the suspect’s criminal history turned up only traffic violations; it also showed that he was civilly committed in St. Louis County in 2008, although details of the commitment were unavailable on Tuesday. A message left for the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office wasn’t immediately returned.

