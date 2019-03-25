An alleged serial rapist has been charged in a string of knife-point attacks spanning the past four months in a south Minneapolis neighborhood.

Kenyatta D. Buckles, 24, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the violent ambush and rape of a woman on Feb. 10.

The criminal complaint points out that Buckles is well known to police because since late last year he has been suspected in "a series of rapes and robberies that occurred within blocks" of where the woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in a car just north of Stevens Square Park in the Whittier neighborhood.

Buckles has been targeting escorts as his victims since late last year, finding them on various sexually oriented websites, the complaint continued.

He was jailed a week ago soon after the most recent assault on March 18, and remains held in lieu of $750,000 bail ahead of an April 17 court appearance. His defense attorney was not immediately available to respond to the allegations.

County Attorney Mike Freeman and a Minneapolis Police Department representative have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to reveal more about the allegations against Buckles.

According to the charges:

Officers met a woman on Feb. 10 near the park who contacted police about being raped nearby by a man she met through a dating app.

She went to an address in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue S. as the man instructed and waited in the vestibule. He followed in behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck, put a knife to her, and led her to a car nearby.

The man raped the woman, and stole her cellphone and cash before leaving her behind.

The charges detail other sexual assaults attributed to Buckles carried out in a similar fashion. He contacts women through an escort service ad on a website, directs them to an address in the neighborhood near his home before pulling a knife, putting on a condom and assaulting them.

The woman targeted on Nov. 6, the earliest of the assaults detailed in the charges, posted details of her encounter on an escort website. "She received responses from 12 women that they had encountered a similar experience," the complaint read.

Buckles' run of violent crimes came to an end soon after he raped and robbed a woman at gunpoint on March 18 outside an address in the 2200 block of 4th Avenue S, according to the charges. He raped her and made her video-record it on her cellphone, which he took with him when he fled.

Officers soon located Buckles in a car outside his apartment building in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue S. They found ecstasy pills in his pocket and a used condom in his car along with unused condoms. He had on red Nike shoes that were "consistent with" the shoes described by the woman Buckles allegedly raped on Feb. 10.

Buckles' criminal history includes two convictions in Anoka County for first-degree robbery.