A longtime felon fatally shot a man in the head in a home south of Duluth and was arrested walking down a nearby road with the murder weapon tucked in his waistband, according to charges.

Wayne J. Bosto, 33, of Cloquet, was charged in Carlton County District Court with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bosto remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

The victim of Friday’s shooting on the Fond du Lac Reservation was identified as John F. Korby Jr., 36, of Cloquet. Korby was shot five times, including once in the head, the charges read.

Authorities have yet to reveal what prompted Bosto to allegedly shoot Korby. A message was left with Bosto’s attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cloquet police officers and emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road, saw a mortally wounded Korby inside and interviewed two people there.

The witnesses said Korby came to the home with two other people. One of the witnesses heard shots and went to they came from. The witness saw Bosto stand over Korby and shoot him in the head.

Bosto left the home on foot and was arrested soon after walking down a road not far from his residence.

“As [Bosto] lay down prone,” the complaint read, “his shirt [was] lifted and the officer observed a pistol sticking out of his waistband.”

Bosto’s criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes convictions for assault, robbery, drunken driving, drug possession and disorderly conduct.