A former St. Francis High School football coach has been charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

Tatum Jacob Hermann was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

Hermann was arrested April 12 by Maple Grove Police after he responded to an ad placed in the escort section of Backpage.com by officers conducting a prostitution sting. He had sent several text messages to a police decoy who was posing as a 15-year-old girl and agreed to pay $100 for sex and bring a box of condoms, according to the charges.

Hermann, 39, was directed to a Walmart parking lot, then told to go to an apartment building in the 9200 block of Garland Lane in Maple Grove. When he arrived, he was arrested.

Police found that Hermann had the cellphone he used to communicate with the undercover officer, a box of condoms and cash, the complaint said.

Hermann admitted that he had contacted the number listed in the Backpage ad and had text conversations in which he agreed to pay the girl for sex.

Hermann had been hired by the St. Francis School District as a football coach in August 2014 and was named head coach of the high school varsity team in 2016.

School officials relieved Hermann of his duties after his arrest was reported last month. Hermann officially resigned and the school board approved the action May 16.

He had no other role in the district, said spokeswoman Kathleen Miller.

If convicted, Hermann faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine between $6,000 and $20,000 or both. He is due to make his first court appearance on July 19.