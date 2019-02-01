A Woodbury man on trial for alleged child molestation slashed his wife’s throat with a knife, killing her, and then injured himself before police found him asleep in the shower Thursday morning, according to criminal charges.

Harvey T. Kneifl, 72, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent for the death of Julie Kneifl, 72.

Harvey Kneifl was on trial in Washington County for allegedly touching children on a school bus while working as a bus attendant when police discovered the crime scene.

Police interviewed Kneifl at the hospital Thursday, and he allegedly said that his wife had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the last four years.

“After watching the news he helped the Victim into the bathroom,” the criminal complaint said. “The defendant told the Victim that he was going to help her get to heaven. The Defendant stated that he took one of the knives and cut her throat and put her in the bathtub. Defendant stated it took twenty minutes for her to pass.”

Police were alerted to the couple’s apartment in the St. Therese senior living facility at 7555 Bailey Rd. after Kneifl didn’t show up in court by 9 a.m. for closing arguments in his trial. He faced 10 counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint: After killing his wife, Kneifl cleaned up the scene, placed a blanket over her in the bathtub, went into another bathroom in the home and sliced his own neck with the same knife.

Kneifl laid down in the shower and fell asleep until police and a nurse at the facility entered the apartment. Kneifl awoke at that time, and told the nurse that his wife was in another bathroom.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Julie Kneifl died from a deep laceration to the neck.

The complaint did not say when authorities believe Kneifl killed his wife. Authorities placed a $1 million bail on Kneifl, who is expected to survive his injuries.

