The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved a significant step Monday on plans for a housing development on a large tract formerly owned by Prince.

The council voted 5-0 for a development plan that includes 169 lots for market-rate and luxury houses on the 188-acre site, between Galpin Boulevard and the shore of Lake Ann.

The plan also includes 57 acres as undeveloped woods and wetlands along the lake for a park, said City Manager Todd Gerhardt.

Lennar Corp., the project’s developer, will spend the next four months working out the specifics, he said. That includes lot sizes, sewer and water plans, sidewalks, street names, grading, pond design and stormwater management — what Gerhardt called the typical “down and dirty of the development.”

Lennar will need final approval from the council after it completes the plan.

Prince once lived in a yellow three-story house on the property at 7141 Galpin Blvd. The house has since been demolished, but a security gatehouse remains. Paisley Park, his former studio and home, is across nearby Hwy. 5.