It was a good day for the Central Lakes Conference at the True Team state track and field meet at Stillwater on Saturday.

Willmar won the Class 2A boys’ title and finished second in the girls’ meet while Rocori won the Class 2A girls’ title and was third in the boys’ meet.

Willmar won the boys’ title despite having just one first-place finisher. Alec Nibaur won the 110-meter hurdles for the Cardinals, who scored 588 points.

Jordan finished second with 531 and Rocori was third with 479.5 points.

In the girls’ meet, Rocori won the 4x100 relay and Taylor Terfehr won the 300 hurdles as the Spartans finished with 588 points. Willmar had 548 and Waseca was third with 476.

In the Class 1A meet, Holdingford won the boys’ title and Maple Lake claimed the girls’ title. Concordia Academy, which finished second in the girls’ meet, was led by Rachel TerHaar, who won the 200 and pole vault.

Girls’ lacrosse

Prior Lake scored five unanswered goals in the second half to rally for a 6-5 victory over Eden Prairie in a battle of the top two teams in the state. The host Lakers, ranked No. 2 in the state, trailed 4-1 early in the second half before mounting their comeback.

Lauren Wick had two goals and an assist for the Lakers (11-0), who became the first Minnesota high school team to beat the No. 1-ranked Eagles since Blake in the 2014 state championship match.

It was the Eagles’ first loss in 65 matches to Minnesota teams.

Brooke Lewis scored three goals for the Eagles (10-2), whose only losses since the 2014 season have been to Loyola (Ill.) Academy.

Baseball

Jason Kaul threw a no-hitter to pitch host Blaine past Roseville 8-0 in a nonconference game. The junior righthander had six strikeouts and allowed three baserunners by walk, error and a wild-pitch strikeout. Jake Dorff went 4-for-4 with two RBI to pace the Bengals offense. Mac Enlow and Logan McDonald each contributed two RBI.

STAFF REPORTS