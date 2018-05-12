The Twins have gotten quite a boost by calling up rookie righthander Fernando Romero, who didn't allow a run in his first two career starts. But other AL Central teams may soon try to get a similar upgrade. Here are a few new faces to watch for:

Indians: With plans to defend their division title and a weak farm system, Cleveland has no impact rookie on the horizon. But the Indians signed veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera in April, and he is at Class AAA Columbus, fine-tuning his swing. If Cabrera, 33, has anything left, he can help an offense that's hitting just .241.

Royals: Righthander Jason Adam struck out 17 in 11 dominant minor league innings, so the K.C. native was called up last week to buttress a bad bullpen. Recall the name? The Royals traded him to the Twins for Josh Willingham in 2014, but Adam developed elbow trouble. Tommy John surgery revived his arm, and career.

Tigers: Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewicz vouches for the plate discipline of outfielder Christin Stewart, a 24-year-old outfielder who hits monstrous home runs and is batting over .300 in Class AAA. If Detroit can move veteran Leonys Martin, Stewart could be in line for an early promotion.

White Sox: They're bound to stop giving starts to 30-somethings James Shields, Miguel Gonzalez and Hector Santiago soon. When they do, prized pitching prospect Michael Kopech, famed for his 103-mph fastball, figures to give the last-place Sox a chance to cheer for strikeouts. Kopech averages 11.5 per nine innings.