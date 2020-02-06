After a day off Wednesday, the Wild reconvened at Xcel Energy Center Thursday morning but not everyone made it on the ice.

Defenseman Carson Soucy is sick, coach Bruce Boudreau said. The team ruled him out for the game against the Canucks (7 p.m., FSN).

The Wild can slot Greg Pateryn in on defense. He was the lone defender scratched Tuesday during the Wild’s 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks, a performance the team is hoping to build on as it wraps up a seven-game homestand.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski was called up from Iowa of the AHL. Bartkowski, 31, has 14 points in 41 games at Iowa.

“When this team is at its best is when we’re excited to play the game and when there’s excitement,” goalie Alex Stalock said. “With that being said, we have an older group; 82 games is a long season obviously. You get thrown some tough challenges, some tough nights where the scheduling isn’t easy. But when this group’s excited, when we have the jump, it’s a tough team to beat.”

Stalock will be back in net to make a second straight start after he made 27 saves Tuesday vs. Chicago. His next win will be a career high (13).

“You need the big saves to win any game,” Boudreau said. “I thought we got them last game, and that’s why we were successful.”

Following this game against the Canucks, the Wild will travel to Dallas for a Central Division clash with the Stars on Friday. Boudreau said he hasn’t decided if he’ll split the back-to-back in regard to his goaltending.

“I just know who’s playing tonight,” he said.

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Jason Zucker-Luke Kunin-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Brad Hunt-Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

3-1-1: Record for the Wild in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

5: Points in the last five games for defenseman Matt Dumba.

3-2-1: Showing for Stalock in his last six starts.

2: Goals for Canucks center Bo Horvat the last time these two teams played.

.920: Career save percentage for Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom in his career vs. the Wild.

About the Canucks:

With 65 points, Vancouver is sitting atop the Pacific Division – three points ahead of second-place Edmonton. This is the last stop on a five-game road trip. So far, the Canucks are 2-1-1. Overall, the team is 5-1-1 in its last seven. The Canucks are 6-4 in their last 10 game vs. the Wild.