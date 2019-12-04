The second annual Twin Cities Summer Jam is goin’ country, along with bringing back this year’s popular party starter.

Contemporary country queen Carrie Underwood, eclectic but chicken fried Zac Brown Band and Miami party animal Pitbull will headline the TC Summer Jam July 23-25, 2020, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The multi-genre fest claims to have attracted 35,000 over three nights in 2019 to see Rascal Flatts, Aerosmith and Tim McGraw, with REO Speedwagon and Pitbull in opening slots.

Next year’s opening acts include semi-charmed ‘90s rockers Third Eye Blind, “Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly, new country hip-hop line dancer Blanco Brown, country duo LoCash and TC Jam cofounder Chris Hawkey.

Tickets – single day and three-day passes – will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at ticketmaster.com and tcsummerjam.com. Prices range from $79 for single day general admission to $1,200 for a three-day VIP.

One change in 2020 is a charge for parking: $20 per day or $40 ($75 for premium) for three days. Last year, parking was free.