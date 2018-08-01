Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar have been traded to contenders, and the Twins offense is suffering from it.

Shut down by Cleveland righthander Carlos Carrasco and the Indians bullpen, the Twins fell 2-0 to their American League Central rivals on Wednesday and lost two of the three games of the series at Target Field.

The Indians scored a run in the sixth and carried the lead into the ninth, where they added an unearned run with reliever Fernando Rodney on the mound.

The Twins managed just five hits on Wednesday, including Jorge Polanco’s two-out bunt single made in an attempt to get something going against Cleveland closer, and Chaska’s own, Brad Hand in the ninth inning. That brought Logan Morrison to the plate as the tying run, but the big man struck out to end the three hour, three minute game.

The Twins, who have been shut out five times, have Thursday off before opening a three-game series against the Royals on Friday.

Carrasco (13-5) entered the game on fire after going 4-0 with a 2.59 ERA in July. And he slashed his way through a Twins team that had beaten him in the previous two meetings this season.

Carrasco established his fastball early then flashed nasty breaking pitches that Twins hitters chased out of the strike zone frequently. Carrasco struck out five Twins during a hitless first trip through the batting order. The Twins did not get a hit until two outs in the fourth on a ground single to right but Jorge Polanco.

Carrasco was dominant, borderline magnificent, as he piled up five 1-2-3 innings and entered the seventh inning with 10 strikeouts — the third time he’s reached double digits in strikeouts.

In 7⅓ innings, Carrasco stymied the Twins on four hits, with Joe Mauer’s two out triple in the sixth the only time a Twin got past first base.

Despite Carrasco’s excellence, the Twins remained right in the game. Adalberto Mejia enjoyed perhaps his best outing as a Twin, tossing five shutout innings. Mejia was limited to 74 pitches because he pitched in relief on Sunday in Boston. He was around the strike zone, and was able to get Cleveland hitters to chase pitches just off the plate. His confidence was evident, as he worked at a quicker pace and didn’t let it affect him if he didn’t put hitters away.

Cleveland had to hustle their way to the only run of the game, when Rajai Davis scored on an attempted double steal in the sixth for the first run of the game. Jose Ramirez was thrown out at second on the play, so Davis was not credited with a stolen base.

It was 1-0 until the ninth, when the game got away from the Twins. Leonys Martin singled off Miguel Sano’s glove, then Yonder Alonso reached when Polanco missed Sano’s throw at second. Yan Gomes followed with a bloop single over a drawn-in infield.

Logan Forsythe, obtained for the Dodgers on Tuesday in the Dozier trade, made his Twins debut after getting only a couple of hours sleep on the redeye from Los Angeles. He pinch hit in the eighth inning with runners on first and second, sharply lining a pitch toward the hole, but shortstop Francisco Lindor backhanded it and turned it into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.