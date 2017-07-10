A man carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint Monday morning in North Branch and took off, leading authorities in a pursuit through Chisago County, authorities said.

The suspect may have a small child with him, North Branch Police said.

Police said the man displayed a handgun when he stole a black 2014 Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plates 832 PUV from the 37900 block of Greenway Avenue. The vehicle also has a trailer hitch and spoiler, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male between 40-55 years old with a “scruffy” beard and “shaggy” hair possibly in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a green shirt.

About 9:45 a.m., Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect drove through a yard and fence and onto I-35. They believe he may be in other neighborhoods looking to steal another vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you see this vehicle or the suspect call 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

Check back for more details as this is a developing story.