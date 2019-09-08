A car collided with a freight train and caught fire while up against a liquefied petroleum gas tank car in Coon Rapids, according to authorities, who said the vehicle’s occupants escaped harm and quick-acting firefighters kept the train from catching fire.

The crash involving the westbound BNSF Railway train at Northdale Boulevard and 119th Avenue N. occurred late Saturday and flames from the car lit up the nighttime sky, according to the Coon Rapids Fire Department.

Fire personnel arrived to find the train had stopped and the car ablaze while next to one of multiple LPG tank cars, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters put out the flames and cooled the tank with water.

“Thankfully, no injuries,” a Fire Department statement read.

The tracks were shut down for about 90 minutes until about 11 p.m. During that time, Northstar rail service between Fridley and Big Lake following the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field was halted, and buses were brought in to pick up passengers in Fridley.