Capella Tower and the adjoining Star Tribune Building in downtown Minneapolis has been sold for $255 million, according to a Friday announcement.

The sale is one of the highest prices for a Twin Cities office building in recent years.

San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties purchased the skyscraper from ASB Real Estate Investments, which is headquartered in Washington D.C.

The 58-story Capella Tower, which is capped with a distinctive halo on its roof, and the 20-story Star Tribune building, located near the intersection of 6th Street and 2nd Avenue, have about 1.4 million square feet of space which amounts to about $182 per square foot. The Class A complex is the home of Capella Education Co., the Winthrop & Weinstine law firm, Baker Tilly accounting firm and the Star Tribune newspaper.

"After successfully owning the asset for 11 years, Capella had become a less strategic investment from a portfolio diversification standpoint, and the current market dynamics presented a good opportunity to sell and redeploy capital," Larry Braithwaite, senior vice president and portfolio manager of ASB's Allegiance Fund, said in a statement.

ASB had purchased Capella Tower, the second tallest building in the city, in 2006 for $245 million.

The deal comes more than a month after Fifty South Sixth, a 29-story building in downtown Minneapolis that chiefly houses law firms, sold for $258.5 million. Shorenstein isn't new to the Twin Cities area. In 2016, the firm sold the City Center office and retail complex, which is also in downtown Minneapolis, for $315 million to HNA Holding Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group. Shorenstein also owns the downtown Washington Square office campus.

Shorenstein didn't respond immediately Friday to requests for comment.

Capella Tower was originally called First Bank Place, after tenant First Bank System (predecessor to U.S. Bancorp), when it was completed in 1992.

