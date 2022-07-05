Gunfire at a park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis wounded eight people, some of them with critical injuries, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park, just south of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge, said Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers.

No arrests have been announced.

"There was no formal July 4 event or fireworks in the park or on the river," Smothers said in an email, "but park visitors gathered on their own at Boom Island and other parks to celebrate the holiday."

Smothers said "eight victims are hospitalized, [with] several in critical condition." She did not have information about the victims' identities, exactly how many were among those with critical wounds or the circumstances leading to the gunfire.

She said that anyone with information about the shooting should call park police at 612-230-6550.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.