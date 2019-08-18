saturday's results

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

4 • Splash for Gold (Mojica) 7.60 4.80 3.60

3 • Sink the Bismarck (Gonzalez) 7.20 4.20

2 • Marshall Hill (Harr) 3.60

Time: 1:39.17. Exacta: 4-3, $30.80. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $72.15. Superfecta: 4-3-2-5, $21.42.

2 Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $35,000.

2 • Mr. Benz (Gonzalez) 4.00 2.80 2.20

1 • Caddo Daddo (Loveberry) 6.60 3.20

4 • Blue Bomber (Mojica) 2.20

Time: 1:35.87. Exacta: 2-1, $9.50. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $8.65. Superfecta: 2-1-4-3, $2.05. Daily Double: 4-2, $9.50.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1 • Officer Sid (Arrieta) 7.20 3.60 2.60

2 • Raging Sidecar (Roman) 3.00 2.40

3 • Runs With Scissors (Hernandez) 2.80

Time: 1:17.50. Exacta: 1-2, $8.70. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $9.15. Superfecta: 1-2-3-5, $12.06. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $13.80. Daily Double: 2-1, $11.80.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

7 • First Hunter (Loveberry) 4.40 2.80 2.10

5 • Some Say So (Williams) 4.00 3.00

8 • North of Eden (Butler) 3.40

Time: 1:29.05. Exacta: 7-5, $6.40. Trifecta: 7-5-8, $11.55. Superfecta: 7-5-8-2, $4.92. Pick 3: 2-1-7, $9.20. Pick 4: 4-2-1-7, $32.20. Daily Double: 1-7, $13.10.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Silver Hammer (Martin Jr.) 18.20 8.40 5.80

2 • Eastside Boy (Evans) 13.20 5.00

10 • Sermon by the Sea (Gonzalez) 2.60

Time: 1:16.57. Scratched: Fudge Tough. Exacta: 4-2, $124.10. Trifecta: 4-2-10, $171.20. Superfecta: 4-2-10-3, $65.07. Pick 3: 1-7-4, $48.10. Daily Double: 7-4, $62.80.

6 Princess Elaine Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

7 • Chance to Shine (Arrieta) 8.60 4.60 2.40

5 • Bee Bit (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.40

4 • Glamorized (Gonzalez) 2.20

Time: 1:36.03. Scratched: Val's Lemon Drop, Kalliste Rose. Exacta: 7-5, $17.20. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $14.90. Superfecta: 7-5-4-3, $12.56. Pick 3: 7-4-7, $73.05. Daily Double: 4-7, $70.60.

7 Blair's Cove Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1 • Get Hammered (Martin Jr.) 5.60 3.00 2.60

2 • Kenai Bob (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

6 • Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:15.44. Exacta: 1-2, $5.60. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $8.15. Superfecta: 1-2-6-5, $2.31. Pick 3: 4-7-1, $67.95. Daily Double: 7-1, $20.70.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

6 • Irritator (Loveberry) 10.80 6.00 2.80

4 • Outrun the Posse (Meche) 4.20 3.00

3 • Doc Curlin (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 0:56.15. Exacta: 6-4, $26.20. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $32.85. Superfecta: 6-4-3-5, $64.70. Pick 3: 7-1-6, $51.85. Pick 4: 4-7-1-6, $567.75. Pick 5: 7-4-7-1-6, $625.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $27.90.

Attendance: 4,846. Total handle: $487,876. Live handle: $167,172.

Johnny Love's results: Saturday: 3-7 (.429). Totals: 151-481 (.314). Best bet: 17-50 (.340).