852
Tons of weed used by Canadian households in 2017
$4.2B
The price tag (in U.S. dollars) on last year’s supply
21
Average grams consumed by Canadians per capita last year
12
Percentage of Canadians who already use weed
More From World
World
Jubilant customers light up as pot sales begin in Canada
Jubilant customers stood in long lines for hours then lit up and celebrated on sidewalks Wednesday as Canada became the world's largest legal marijuana marketplace.
Variety
3 things to know before you go to Canada for some legal weed
It may be legal, but there are still rules to follow.
World
Canada's marijuana scene by the numbers
World
Japan exports fall in September, first decline since 2016
Japan has recorded a trade surplus for September of 139.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), but exports fell 1.2 percent from the previous year, marking the first decline since 2016, after several natural disasters.
World
Vietnam frees popular blogger on condition she leave for US
Vietnam has freed a well-known blogger after two years in prison on the condition that she leave for the United States.
