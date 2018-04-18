StarTribune
Election 2018 Campaign Finance

Minnesota congressional races, among nation's most competitive, already draw millions

By C.J. Sinner and Alan Palazzolo • Star Tribune

No state is home to more toss-up congressional races than Minnesota, according to political experts, and fundraising in the state's four most competitive districts is already off to a blistering start. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 8 in particular are expected to be among the nation's most watched — and expensive — races come November. Figures below reflect reports filed since Jan. 1, 2017.

Big money raised in the Third District

April 24, 2018

It's only April, but the money race in the Third District, which encompasses the Hennepin County suburbs, is already on pace to match the $7 million raised there in 2016. The field is split in wide open districts like the Eighth, which includes Duluth, where clear leaders have yet to emerge.

Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out

District 1
Total raised
Jim Hagedorn $636,104
Daniel Feehan $566,787
Carla Nelson $330,295
Joe Sullivan $234,150
Rich Wright $148,544
Vicki Jensen $71,520

District 2
Total raised
Jason Lewis (i) $1,270,594
Angie Craig $1,089,477
Jeff Erdmann $148,842

District 3
Total raised
Erik Paulsen (i) $2,675,257
Dean Phillips $1,625,667
Adam Jennings $452,394
Brian Santa Maria $16,742

District 4
Total raised
Betty McCollum (i) $481,145
Gregory Ryan $1,330

District 5
Total raised
Keith Ellison (i) $2,285,132

District 6
Total raised
Tom Emmer (i) $1,368,309
Ian Todd $11,902

District 7
Total raised
Collin Peterson (i) $718,217
David Hughes $93,311
Tim Miller $51,942
Jayesun Sherman $4,055

District 8
Total raised
Pete Stauber $529,906
Jason Metsa $132,657
Joseph Radinovich $108,455
Leah Phifer $81,733
Michelle Lee $29,042
Ray "Skip" Sandman $10,959
Kirsten Kennedy $6,217

Low spending in the crowded Eighth

April 18, 2018

Without a clear DFL frontrunner or endorsement, spending in the northeast Minnesota district has been restrained from the left. Republican Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner, has spent more than twice as much as the DFL field combined.

Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out

District 1
Total spent
Jim Hagedorn $306,270
Daniel Feehan $218,978
Joe Sullivan $188,708
Carla Nelson $114,337
Rich Wright $79,056
Vicki Jensen $68,442

District 2
Total spent
Jason Lewis (i) $395,805
Angie Craig $352,235
Jeff Erdmann $136,828

District 3
Total spent
Erik Paulsen (i) $1,041,316
Dean Phillips $930,432
Adam Jennings $301,511
Brian Santa Maria $11,947

District 4
Total spent
Betty McCollum (i) $385,845
Gregory Ryan $2,386

District 5
Total spent
Keith Ellison (i) $2,282,875

District 6
Total spent
Tom Emmer (i) $750,142
Ian Todd $6,686

District 7
Total spent
Collin Peterson (i) $245,437
David Hughes $55,340
Tim Miller $51,819
Jayesun Sherman $240

District 8
Total spent
Pete Stauber $237,036
Leah Phifer $62,856
Jason Metsa $15,719
Joseph Radinovich $13,934
Michelle Lee $13,203
Ray "Skip" Sandman $4,529
Kirsten Kennedy $3,478

Incumbents still hold cash advantage

April 18, 2018

Incumbent Republican Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen both hold cash advantages in the races to defend their seats. Hillary Clinton carried Paulsen's district by 9 points in 2016, and Lewis was narrowly elected to his Second District seat in 2016 after defeating DFL candidate Angie Craig. Craig, in her bid for a rematch, has nearly matched his cash holdings.

Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out

District 1
Cash on hand
Daniel Feehan $347,809
Jim Hagedorn $330,059
Carla Nelson $215,958
Rich Wright $69,488
Joe Sullivan $45,442
Vicki Jensen $3,078

District 2
Cash on hand
Jason Lewis (i) $884,626
Angie Craig $749,745
Jeff Erdmann $12,013

District 3
Cash on hand
Erik Paulsen (i) $2,000,910
Dean Phillips $695,235
Adam Jennings $150,883
Brian Santa Maria $4,795

District 4
Cash on hand
Betty McCollum (i) $219,972
Gregory Ryan $1,939

District 5
Cash on hand
Keith Ellison (i) $491,966

District 6
Cash on hand
Tom Emmer (i) $755,732
Ian Todd $5,216

District 7
Cash on hand
Collin Peterson (i) $1,042,447
David Hughes $38,244
Jayesun Sherman $3,815
Tim Miller $123

District 8
Cash on hand
Pete Stauber $292,870
Jason Metsa $116,938
Joseph Radinovich $94,521
Leah Phifer $18,877
Michelle Lee $15,839
Ray "Skip" Sandman $7,835
Kirsten Kennedy $2,739

Note: Fundraising and spending totals reflect money raised and spent in 2017 and 2018. Candidates who raised less than $1,000 during this cycle are not included.

Source: U.S. Federal Election Commission

