Minnesota congressional races, among nation's most competitive, already draw millions

No state is home to more toss-up congressional races than Minnesota, according to political experts, and fundraising in the state's four most competitive districts is already off to a blistering start. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 8 in particular are expected to be among the nation's most watched — and expensive — races come November. Figures below reflect reports filed since Jan. 1, 2017.

Big money raised in the Third District It's only April, but the money race in the Third District, which encompasses the Hennepin County suburbs, is already on pace to match the $7 million raised there in 2016. The field is split in wide open districts like the Eighth, which includes Duluth, where clear leaders have yet to emerge. Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out District 1 Total raised Jim Hagedorn $636,104 Daniel Feehan $566,787 Carla Nelson $330,295 Joe Sullivan $234,150 Rich Wright $148,544 Vicki Jensen $71,520 District 2 Total raised Jason Lewis (i) $1,270,594 Angie Craig $1,089,477 Jeff Erdmann $148,842 District 3 Total raised Erik Paulsen (i) $2,675,257 Dean Phillips $1,625,667 Adam Jennings $452,394 Brian Santa Maria $16,742 District 4 Total raised Betty McCollum (i) $481,145 Gregory Ryan $1,330 District 5 Total raised Keith Ellison (i) $2,285,132 District 6 Total raised Tom Emmer (i) $1,368,309 Ian Todd $11,902 District 7 Total raised Collin Peterson (i) $718,217 David Hughes $93,311 Tim Miller $51,942 Jayesun Sherman $4,055 District 8 Total raised Pete Stauber $529,906 Jason Metsa $132,657 Joseph Radinovich $108,455 Leah Phifer $81,733 Michelle Lee $29,042 Ray "Skip" Sandman $10,959 Kirsten Kennedy $6,217

Low spending in the crowded Eighth Without a clear DFL frontrunner or endorsement, spending in the northeast Minnesota district has been restrained from the left. Republican Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner, has spent more than twice as much as the DFL field combined. Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out District 1 Total spent Jim Hagedorn $306,270 Daniel Feehan $218,978 Joe Sullivan $188,708 Carla Nelson $114,337 Rich Wright $79,056 Vicki Jensen $68,442 District 2 Total spent Jason Lewis (i) $395,805 Angie Craig $352,235 Jeff Erdmann $136,828 District 3 Total spent Erik Paulsen (i) $1,041,316 Dean Phillips $930,432 Adam Jennings $301,511 Brian Santa Maria $11,947 District 4 Total spent Betty McCollum (i) $385,845 Gregory Ryan $2,386 District 5 Total spent Keith Ellison (i) $2,282,875 District 6 Total spent Tom Emmer (i) $750,142 Ian Todd $6,686 District 7 Total spent Collin Peterson (i) $245,437 David Hughes $55,340 Tim Miller $51,819 Jayesun Sherman $240 District 8 Total spent Pete Stauber $237,036 Leah Phifer $62,856 Jason Metsa $15,719 Joseph Radinovich $13,934 Michelle Lee $13,203 Ray "Skip" Sandman $4,529 Kirsten Kennedy $3,478

Incumbents still hold cash advantage Incumbent Republican Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen both hold cash advantages in the races to defend their seats. Hillary Clinton carried Paulsen's district by 9 points in 2016, and Lewis was narrowly elected to his Second District seat in 2016 after defeating DFL candidate Angie Craig. Craig, in her bid for a rematch, has nearly matched his cash holdings. Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out District 1 Cash on hand Daniel Feehan $347,809 Jim Hagedorn $330,059 Carla Nelson $215,958 Rich Wright $69,488 Joe Sullivan $45,442 Vicki Jensen $3,078 District 2 Cash on hand Jason Lewis (i) $884,626 Angie Craig $749,745 Jeff Erdmann $12,013 District 3 Cash on hand Erik Paulsen (i) $2,000,910 Dean Phillips $695,235 Adam Jennings $150,883 Brian Santa Maria $4,795 District 4 Cash on hand Betty McCollum (i) $219,972 Gregory Ryan $1,939 District 5 Cash on hand Keith Ellison (i) $491,966 District 6 Cash on hand Tom Emmer (i) $755,732 Ian Todd $5,216 District 7 Cash on hand Collin Peterson (i) $1,042,447 David Hughes $38,244 Jayesun Sherman $3,815 Tim Miller $123 District 8 Cash on hand Pete Stauber $292,870 Jason Metsa $116,938 Joseph Radinovich $94,521 Leah Phifer $18,877 Michelle Lee $15,839 Ray "Skip" Sandman $7,835 Kirsten Kennedy $2,739