Minnesota congressional races, among nation's most competitive, already draw millions
By C.J. Sinner and Alan Palazzolo • Star Tribune
No state is home to more toss-up congressional races than Minnesota, according to politicalexperts, and fundraising in the state's four most competitive districts is already off to a blistering start. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 8 in particular are expected to be among the nation's most watched — and expensive — races come November. Figures below reflect reports filed since Jan. 1, 2017.
Big money raised in the Third District
April 24, 2018
It's only April, but the money race in the Third District, which encompasses the Hennepin County suburbs, is already on pace to match the $7 million raised there in 2016. The field is split in wide open districts like the Eighth, which includes Duluth, where clear leaders have yet to emerge.
Key:(i) Incumbent Dropped out
District 1
Total raised
Jim Hagedorn
$636,104
Daniel Feehan
$566,787
Carla Nelson
$330,295
Joe Sullivan
$234,150
Rich Wright
$148,544
Vicki Jensen
$71,520
District 2
Total raised
Jason Lewis (i)
$1,270,594
Angie Craig
$1,089,477
Jeff Erdmann
$148,842
District 3
Total raised
Erik Paulsen (i)
$2,675,257
Dean Phillips
$1,625,667
Adam Jennings
$452,394
Brian Santa Maria
$16,742
District 4
Total raised
Betty McCollum (i)
$481,145
Gregory Ryan
$1,330
District 5
Total raised
Keith Ellison (i)
$2,285,132
District 6
Total raised
Tom Emmer (i)
$1,368,309
Ian Todd
$11,902
District 7
Total raised
Collin Peterson (i)
$718,217
David Hughes
$93,311
Tim Miller
$51,942
Jayesun Sherman
$4,055
District 8
Total raised
Pete Stauber
$529,906
Jason Metsa
$132,657
Joseph Radinovich
$108,455
Leah Phifer
$81,733
Michelle Lee
$29,042
Ray "Skip" Sandman
$10,959
Kirsten Kennedy
$6,217
Low spending in the crowded Eighth
April 18, 2018
Without a clear DFL frontrunner or endorsement, spending in the northeast Minnesota district has been restrained from the left. Republican Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner, has spent more than twice as much as the DFL field combined.
District 1
Total spent
Jim Hagedorn
$306,270
Daniel Feehan
$218,978
Joe Sullivan
$188,708
Carla Nelson
$114,337
Rich Wright
$79,056
Vicki Jensen
$68,442
District 2
Total spent
Jason Lewis (i)
$395,805
Angie Craig
$352,235
Jeff Erdmann
$136,828
District 3
Total spent
Erik Paulsen (i)
$1,041,316
Dean Phillips
$930,432
Adam Jennings
$301,511
Brian Santa Maria
$11,947
District 4
Total spent
Betty McCollum (i)
$385,845
Gregory Ryan
$2,386
District 5
Total spent
Keith Ellison (i)
$2,282,875
District 6
Total spent
Tom Emmer (i)
$750,142
Ian Todd
$6,686
District 7
Total spent
Collin Peterson (i)
$245,437
David Hughes
$55,340
Tim Miller
$51,819
Jayesun Sherman
$240
District 8
Total spent
Pete Stauber
$237,036
Leah Phifer
$62,856
Jason Metsa
$15,719
Joseph Radinovich
$13,934
Michelle Lee
$13,203
Ray "Skip" Sandman
$4,529
Kirsten Kennedy
$3,478
Incumbents still hold cash advantage
April 18, 2018
Incumbent Republican Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen both hold cash advantages in the races to defend their seats. Hillary Clinton carried Paulsen's district by 9 points in 2016, and Lewis was narrowly elected to his Second District seat in 2016 after defeating DFL candidate Angie Craig. Craig, in her bid for a rematch, has nearly matched his cash holdings.
