Walz leads money race in bid for governor, Pawlenty close behind

By C.J. Sinner and Alan Palazzolo • Star Tribune

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty has raised more than $1 million since forming a campaign committee last month, quickly eclipsing the rest of the Republican field in the race for governor. The crowded fundraising field is led by Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. All figures include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017.

Millions flow into race for governor

April 17, 2018

The former governor only formed his campaign committee in March but reported raising nearly three times as much as the next closest Republican, Jeff Johnson, who declared his candidacy last May. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the DFL candidate for governor who won the February caucus straw poll, has raised the most since the campaign cycle segment began at the start of 2017.

Key: Dropped out

Total raised
Tim Walz $1,647,178
Tim Pawlenty $1,013,065
Chris Coleman $646,495
Erin Murphy $498,550
Rebecca Otto $491,060
Jeff Johnson $373,471
Paul Thissen $337,276
Keith Downey $182,338
Mary Giuliani Stephens $122,415
Matt Dean $118,711
Tina Liebling $114,523
David Osmek $19,000
Phillip Parrish $12,281
Lance Johnson $11,984
Chris Wright $3,064
Ole Savior $3,050

Democrats lead campaign spending

April 17, 2018

DFL candidates have been spending heavily this cycle, trying to distinguish themselves in a crowded field. Two of the largest spenders, former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and former House Speaker Paul Thissen, dropped out of the race earlier this year.

Key: Dropped out

Total spent
Tim Walz $1,019,166
Chris Coleman $828,814
Erin Murphy $525,193
Paul Thissen $446,047
Rebecca Otto $361,909
Jeff Johnson $192,607
Keith Downey $143,769
Tina Liebling $105,981
Matt Dean $93,597
Mary Giuliani Stephens $49,429
Tim Pawlenty $40,403
David Osmek $24,423
Lance Johnson $10,442
Phillip Parrish $9,718
Ole Savior $3,050
Chris Wright $853

Pawlenty, Walz have the most cash

April 17, 2018

Pawlenty and Walz have significant cash advantages over their closest rivals, Republican Jeff Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, and DFL candidate Rebecca Otto, the state auditor.

Key: Dropped out

Cash on hand
Tim Pawlenty $972,662
Tim Walz $628,028
Jeff Johnson $210,062
Rebecca Otto $149,152
Mary Giuliani Stephens $77,216
Erin Murphy $72,725
Keith Downey $38,569
Matt Dean $25,114
Tina Liebling $10,598
Chris Coleman $8,400
Phillip Parrish $2,563
Lance Johnson $1,541
Chris Wright $894
Ole Savior $500
Paul Thissen $50
David Osmek $2

Note: Fundraising and spending totals reflect money raised and spent in 2017 and 2018. Candidates who raised less than $1,000 during this cycle or did not have active campaigns in 2018 are not included.

Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance Board

