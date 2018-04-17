Walz leads money race in bid for governor, Pawlenty close behind

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty has raised more than $1 million since forming a campaign committee last month, quickly eclipsing the rest of the Republican field in the race for governor. The crowded fundraising field is led by Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. All figures include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017.

Millions flow into race for governor The former governor only formed his campaign committee in March but reported raising nearly three times as much as the next closest Republican, Jeff Johnson, who declared his candidacy last May. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the DFL candidate for governor who won the February caucus straw poll, has raised the most since the campaign cycle segment began at the start of 2017. Key: Dropped out Total raised Tim Walz $1,647,178 Tim Pawlenty $1,013,065 Chris Coleman $646,495 Erin Murphy $498,550 Rebecca Otto $491,060 Jeff Johnson $373,471 Paul Thissen $337,276 Keith Downey $182,338 Mary Giuliani Stephens $122,415 Matt Dean $118,711 Tina Liebling $114,523 David Osmek $19,000 Phillip Parrish $12,281 Lance Johnson $11,984 Chris Wright $3,064 Ole Savior $3,050 + Show more − Show fewer

Democrats lead campaign spending DFL candidates have been spending heavily this cycle, trying to distinguish themselves in a crowded field. Two of the largest spenders, former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and former House Speaker Paul Thissen, dropped out of the race earlier this year. Key: Dropped out Total spent Tim Walz $1,019,166 Chris Coleman $828,814 Erin Murphy $525,193 Paul Thissen $446,047 Rebecca Otto $361,909 Jeff Johnson $192,607 Keith Downey $143,769 Tina Liebling $105,981 Matt Dean $93,597 Mary Giuliani Stephens $49,429 Tim Pawlenty $40,403 David Osmek $24,423 Lance Johnson $10,442 Phillip Parrish $9,718 Ole Savior $3,050 Chris Wright $853 + Show more − Show fewer

Pawlenty, Walz have the most cash Pawlenty and Walz have significant cash advantages over their closest rivals, Republican Jeff Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, and DFL candidate Rebecca Otto, the state auditor. Key: Dropped out Cash on hand Tim Pawlenty $972,662 Tim Walz $628,028 Jeff Johnson $210,062 Rebecca Otto $149,152 Mary Giuliani Stephens $77,216 Erin Murphy $72,725 Keith Downey $38,569 Matt Dean $25,114 Tina Liebling $10,598 Chris Coleman $8,400 Phillip Parrish $2,563 Lance Johnson $1,541 Chris Wright $894 Ole Savior $500 Paul Thissen $50 David Osmek $2 + Show more − Show fewer