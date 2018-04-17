Election 2018 Campaign Finance
Walz leads money race in bid for governor, Pawlenty close behind
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty has raised more than $1 million since forming a campaign committee last month, quickly eclipsing the rest of the Republican field in the race for governor. The crowded fundraising field is led by Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. All figures include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017.
Millions flow into race for governor
The former governor only formed his campaign committee in March but reported raising nearly three times as much as the next closest Republican, Jeff Johnson, who declared his candidacy last May. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the DFL candidate for governor who won the February caucus straw poll, has raised the most since the campaign cycle segment began at the start of 2017.
Key: Dropped out
|Total raised
|Tim Walz
|$1,647,178
|Tim Pawlenty
|$1,013,065
|Chris Coleman
|$646,495
|Erin Murphy
|$498,550
|Rebecca Otto
|$491,060
|Jeff Johnson
|$373,471
|Paul Thissen
|$337,276
|Keith Downey
|$182,338
|Mary Giuliani Stephens
|$122,415
|Matt Dean
|$118,711
|Tina Liebling
|$114,523
|David Osmek
|$19,000
|Phillip Parrish
|$12,281
|Lance Johnson
|$11,984
|Chris Wright
|$3,064
|Ole Savior
|$3,050
Democrats lead campaign spending
DFL candidates have been spending heavily this cycle, trying to distinguish themselves in a crowded field. Two of the largest spenders, former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and former House Speaker Paul Thissen, dropped out of the race earlier this year.
Key: Dropped out
|Total spent
|Tim Walz
|$1,019,166
|Chris Coleman
|$828,814
|Erin Murphy
|$525,193
|Paul Thissen
|$446,047
|Rebecca Otto
|$361,909
|Jeff Johnson
|$192,607
|Keith Downey
|$143,769
|Tina Liebling
|$105,981
|Matt Dean
|$93,597
|Mary Giuliani Stephens
|$49,429
|Tim Pawlenty
|$40,403
|David Osmek
|$24,423
|Lance Johnson
|$10,442
|Phillip Parrish
|$9,718
|Ole Savior
|$3,050
|Chris Wright
|$853
Pawlenty, Walz have the most cash
Pawlenty and Walz have significant cash advantages over their closest rivals, Republican Jeff Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, and DFL candidate Rebecca Otto, the state auditor.
Key: Dropped out
|Cash on hand
|Tim Pawlenty
|$972,662
|Tim Walz
|$628,028
|Jeff Johnson
|$210,062
|Rebecca Otto
|$149,152
|Mary Giuliani Stephens
|$77,216
|Erin Murphy
|$72,725
|Keith Downey
|$38,569
|Matt Dean
|$25,114
|Tina Liebling
|$10,598
|Chris Coleman
|$8,400
|Phillip Parrish
|$2,563
|Lance Johnson
|$1,541
|Chris Wright
|$894
|Ole Savior
|$500
|Paul Thissen
|$50
|David Osmek
|$2
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.