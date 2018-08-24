THE Traveler: Steve Massine of Shorewood.

The scene: Sailboats bob in the distance as Steve Massine’s wife, Carrie, steps onto rocks that rim the water’s edge in Bar Harbor, Maine. The town on Mount Desert Island, along Maine’s Frenchman Bay, is the gateway to Acadia National Park.

The trip: “We spent six days exploring beautiful Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island. A little vintage motel in the tourist town of Bar Harbor was the perfect place to begin and end each day. This photo was taken midday at the edge of town, where there’s a public path along the shore,” Massine wrote in an e-mail.

Destination Details: Acadia National Park covers 49,000 acres, 30,300 of which are on rugged, granite-peaked Mount Desert Island (which is accessible by road). The park has 158 miles of hiking trails, and 45 miles of carriage roads with 16 stone bridges. Visitors can also enjoy ranger-guided bike tours and boat excursions, among many other activities.

